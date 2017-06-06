After signing on the coveted dotted line with 300 Entertainment, New Jersey-bred artist Mir Fontane is looking to take his musical talents up to a new level.

With producer Kenif Muse providing a melodic backdrop for Fontane’s new single, “Frank Ocean,” he muses over so-called fans, radio stations, and blogs who claim to be fans, yet they fail to rotate his music. But Fontane isn’t the mad rapper though — he has a message with his musical notes.

“See I’m from Jersey baby/You know it get cold on the $ide/And we just be praying for Summer/Even though that’s when everyone die/Gunshots in the darkness/Don’t come outside if you scared/The Wet and that Wockey got fiends in the alley/It feel like it’s Walking Dead (yeah, yeah)/I swear my love is unforgettable,” Fontane raps/sings.

During an interview with Billboard, Mir discussed his deal with 300.

“Signing to 300 was the first step towards a lot of things I want to accomplish in life. It’s a validation of all the hard work I’ve put in thus far. It’s a great feeling, but I know there’s still so much more to be done,” recalled Fontane.