Baltimore’s Montage is putting all of his moves into his grand plan to help bring more eyes to his city.

With the help of Think It’s A Game artist YFN Lucci, director by Marc Diamond helps bring the wild escapades depicted on “What’s The Comnbo” to the small screen. This summer time record is already burning up satellite radio and clubs across the country.

“Working with Lucci was one of the most humbling experiences of my life. He is super down to earth and just willing to work,” Montage explained when asked about his new collaboration with the Atlanta emcee. Montage went on to say, “The video was amazing and everyone gave 110% and just had fun… great vibes.”

“What’s The Combo” is available for purchase across all platforms here.