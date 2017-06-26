As Monte Booker preps for his upcoming EP, the artist recently dropped a fiery new single in collaboration with Missouri up-and-comer Smino. Booker’s funk-filled beats and flow matches perfectly with Smino’s twanged rhymes.

Illinois artist, Phoelix, who is also featured on the single, offers smooth and soulful vocals. Of collaborating with his fellow Zero Fatigue member, Booker told The Fader that it was organic “It was after tour that we decided to stay in LA after a show we had to just create some music. And it was a typical sunny day in LA and all of the homies were just having a good time. That’s what kinda inspired the song,” he said.

In addition to “Kompany,” Monte Booker also dropped the remix to his track, “Swang,” featuring Rae Sremmurd. On the 4-minute song, the SremmLife duo deliver rhythmic verses over head-banging instrumentals. “I coulda went to school to be a doctor / But I dropped out, chose to be a baller… Everybody with me family, that’s how we rock / Party at the mansion we bout to flood the spot,” Rae Sremmurd rap.

Besides his latest single releases, Monte Booker has had a jam-packed schedule this year. After having produced a number of tracks from Smino’s blkswn album and Chicaho songstress, Ravyn Lenae’s Midnight Moonlight EP, Booker also joined the Swanita tour, which ended in late May 2017. Now, he’s hard at work on his own EP, which will serve as a follow up to his 2015 Soulection White Label.

Check out “Kompany” and “Swang (Remix)” here.