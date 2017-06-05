Newly-scripted series Tales found a home at BET, and will premiere this coming June 27. Spearheaded by Murder Inc. founder Irv Gotti, Tales delves into classic and contemporary hip-hop songs, through story-telling and lyrical play.

Ahead of its highly anticipated debut, Moonlight’s Jharrel Jerome announces he’s been tapped to participate in the episode centered on a classic Slick Rick cut.

“So check this. Irv Gotti came up with a brilliant idea for a new show. It’s called Tales. It’s an anthology series which means every episode has a new cast and storyline to it, but y’all knew that. If not ya learned something!” writes the Bronx native on Instagram. “Anyway. The idea of the show is that every episode is going to turn a famous hip hop song we all know into a full Tv episode… like… what. So dope. I’m so honored to be apart of this production alongside Irv Gotti and @brezofficial plus it’s on BET lets get it. I’ll be doing the episode that is based off of Slick Rick’s Children’s Story.”

Back in May, Jerome and Ashton Sanders won Best Kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, garnering major headlines for representing more than a kiss. “It is OK for us young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out the box… and do whatever it takes to tell the story and do whatever it takes to make a change,” he said at the podium as he accepted the golden popcorn alongside his co-star.

Congrats to Jerome, we look forward to seeing his acting chops on the small screen.