Since day one, Mozzy has been giving the world a different perspective about California. The Sacramento native breaks away from the glamor of Hollywood — and the tired scenes in L.A. — to show us the gruffest part of his state in the “California N***a” video.

Mozzy and his crew post up in different areas throughout the video. The gritty instrumental serves as the soundtrack of their lives as the Sactown hustler and his squad flash off stacks of cash, load up a round, and roll up the loud — their daily routine. The crew roams all over the place from inside the corner store to the deserted outskirts of town.

“California N***a” is the first release after dropping his collaborative project with Gunplay, Dreadlocks & Headshots.