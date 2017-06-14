This past Thursday (June 8), MTV kicked off the return of its late 1990s summertime sensation MTV Beach House with its first ever festival of the same name.

Hosted by Teen Wolf’s Cody Christian, Wild ‘N Out’s Chico Bean and Girl Code’s Nessa, MTV Beach House will dominate the Jersey shore all summer long with performances and celebrity cameos to revive nostalgia for the carefree, party atmosphere of the previous rendition of the show.

“I remember seeing Bill Bellamy, seeing TLC on there, and just so much fun,” says Nessa. “I remember, as a kid, watching and being like, ‘God, that’s crazy! Are they really doing this right now?’ But they really are. So, it’s pretty awesome to bring it back and allow people to come through and have a good time.”

The Hot 97 hostess also spoke with VIBE on what she believes this reboot can offer a new generation of music fans. “I think it gives them something to look forward to and the vibes of summertime,” she says. “Because we used to look forward to, ‘Oh, that’s a summer song,’ or ‘Oh, that’s gonna be the summertime anthem.’ But now you have somewhere to really celebrate it.”

Celebration was definitely in the air as music fans communed around the main stage. The diverse crowd was clad in bright colors and summertime ‘fits, despite the unseasonably cool weather. Saba, a rapper from Chicago’s Westside, opened the show with tons of energy and a few favorites from his 2016 mixtape Bucket List Project. The 22-year-old told VIBE that his fandom for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is what inspired him to become a rapper, and shared the top three artists on his collaboration bucket list.

“I’m trying to work with Pharrell. People work their whole career to work with Pharrell, so we’ll give that one a while.” “If I could get Andre 3000 to even breathe on something—which a lot of people settle for. I listened to TLOP, and I was like, ‘Featuring Andre 3000? Let’s see what this is,’ and he didn’t rap. He kind of just breathed on it.” “I would be a GOAT to get Sade on something. I’m a really big Sade fan. Didn’t Drake try to and she turned it down? If she’s turning down Drake, I feel like it’s because she’s waiting for me. So, I’m really hopeful about that one day.”

The Atlantic Records signee from sunny Ventura, California, KYLE brought surfer-boy vibes and sick rhymes to the stage. The 24-year-old rapper was recently announced as MTV’s Push: Artist To Watch for the month of June, which is an honor that made him reflect on his childhood aspirations.

“That was everything to me as a kid,” he tells VIBE. “When I’d see someone on MTV it was like, ‘Wow, they’re the real deal.’ It just feels special. It feels validating.”

The stage was KYLE’s playground as he and his partner Super Duper Brick busted a few choreographed moves and played call and response with the crowd. KYLE even used a bright yellow longboard to literally surf the crowd and hit a stiff Milly Rock as his wildly popular hit “iSpy” played out. The “Smyle” artist developed his commitment to performance by studying the techniques of old-school music legends.

“I look at old performers like James Brown,” he says. “Back in the day when you actually had to work hard to get poppin’. I look at all those types of performers. Even like Kid n’ Play and the Fresh Prince and Jazzy Jeff and Salt-N-Pepa. That era where they had to perform. You couldn’t just rap. It had to be an entire performance.”

KYLE claims to be putting in work night and day on his forthcoming third studio album. While singles such as “iSpy” have earned him massive popularity in the interim, he’s more interested in using his unique artistry to transform his 15 minutes of fame into a lifetime.

“I feel like the biggest key to longevity is maintaining what’s special about yourself but always presenting it in a new way,” he says. “That way people can never get tired of you.”

In the peripheral of the performances, co-sponsor Mountain Dew set up shop to offer festival-goers a taste of its newest flavor, Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade. The “spiked” flavor comes by way of prickly pear juice. Taco Bell, which carries the new beverage in its restaurants, was also in attendance with plenty of food options for those interested. A screen-printing shop cranked out MTV Beach House logoed swag to remember the day.

The MTV Beach House reboot airs June 23.