In the thick of summer 2016, Nas sparked chatter among the masses when he hinted at a new project thanks to his DJ Khaled collaboration titled “Nas Album Done.” Since then, fans have searched for clues as to when they can get a taste of what the Queensbridge native has been cooking up in the studio. However, it looks like the wait might be over this season.

In a feature by the New York Times, the “One Mic” rapper said this summer will be a scorcher, notifying fans that a fresh soundscape is on its way. “We coming this summer, baby!” he said. “It’s going to be a hot summer up here, man!”

The journalist then asked Nas for his opinion on hip-hop’s current landscape and if he thinks his music will fit within. “It’s like Frank Sinatra. I listen to him because he speaks to me,” he said. “Frank’s thing is just speak about life, and it resonated with everyone. When I’m in here, I’m conscious of that.”

It’s been five years since Mr. Jones released the chart-topping Life Is Good album. It looks like July seems to be the 43-year-old’s favorite month because that’s when the aforementioned project was released. Before that, Untitled also debuted in July, so maybe there’s a pattern here? Only time will tell.