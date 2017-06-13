Last month, Michele Roberts, Executive director of the NBA Players Association, stated that if the Cleveland Cavaliers or Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship, neither team would accept an offer to visit the White House. Roberts, a former D.C. public defender and litigation attorney according to The Federalist, suggested both the Cavs and Warriors were against Trump and the new administration.

Following last night’s roaring finals, where the Warriors beat the Cavaliers 129-120, New York City-based financial advisor and the CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, Joshua Brown, announced over Twitter that our new NBA champions unanimously rejected the invitation to the White House.

— Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) June 13, 2017

There hasn’t been an official team announcement yet, but skipping an invite from the 45th is one play we support sitting out.