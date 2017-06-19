Baton Rouge’s NBA Youngboy still has a lot to show the world.

Through his own hard work and hustle, the troubled rapper has created a enormous bus for himself — despite his missteps — and continues to push the envelope for Louisiana artists.

READ: NBA Youngboy Enjoys Life As A Free Man In “Untouchable” (Video)

His latest track puts his dedication to changing his past ways on front street. You can expect the full track to be released later this week.