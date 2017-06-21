For the past few days activist and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton has been–as the kids say–flexin’ for the ‘gram. Photos of the 62-year-old outside of his usual suit and tie have popped up all over social media, and if the good reverend wasn’t showing off his athletic gear, he threw in a push-up or two for good measure.

READ Al Sharpton’s Father’s Day Mirror Selfie Has The Internet Cracking Jokes

That one armed push-up was about to be critical pic.twitter.com/iuDV1arQq5 — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 21, 2017

Today (June 21) ironically is National Selfie Day, something it seems Sharpton has been preparing for, for sometime and Nelly like rest of us is perplexed at the sudden boost in social media presence from Uncle Al. He’s so bewildered that the St. Louis native hopped on Twitter Tuesday taking a page out of Sharpton’s book and suggested a boycott until someone can get to the bottom of this.

READ Interview: Nelly Speaks On The Success of ‘Nellyville,’ Guiding His Family In Rap, and N.W.A.

I say we boycott IG until we find out who in the hell is leaking these AL Sharpton pictures..!!! #WHOSWITHME….???? — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) June 21, 2017

Taking it one step further, Nelly threw Academy Award nominee Cicely Tyson into the mix as Sharpton’s possible motive for wanting to show off.

Who in the hell is he sending these pictures to Cicely Tyson …!! Im the first one to say let a homie live but Ngga …. I need answers https://t.co/PbXNcdWfH6 — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) June 21, 2017

Now Nelly knows he’s wrong for bringing Mother Cicely into all this Al Sharpton hoopla. But seriously, what gives Uncle Al?