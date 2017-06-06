New Edition And Chance The Rapper To Be Honored At BET Awards

New Edition and Chance the Rapper will share the special honors spotlight at the upcoming BET Awards. BET will present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to pioneering R&B group New Edition while Chance the Rapper will receive the network’s Humanitarian Award presented by Walmart.

New Edition members Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant,Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Johnny Gill are coming off the ratings success of the group’s self-titled biopic. The three-part miniseries, broadcast in January, was BET’s first scripted music-focused program. The group is best known for such hits as “Candy Girl,” “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man.”

Chance the Rapper, who headlined the Governors Ball in New York on June 2, made news this year when he pledged to donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to help offset the lack of government funding. The social activist also won three Grammy Awards in February including best new artist and best rap album for Coloring Book.

The 2017 BET Awards, hosted by Leslie Jones, will feature performances by Bruno Mars, Future, Migos, Trey Songz and Tamar Braxton. Now in its 17th year, the awards ceremony will air live on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on BET.

