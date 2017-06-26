A New Jersey adjunct professor was fired after defending a Black Lives Matter event while on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Lisa Durden got into a heated exchange on June 6 with the host as she spoke about an “all-black Memorial Day celebration,” and said, “you white people are angry because you couldn’t use your white privilege card.” Shortly after Durden’s television appearance, Essex County College President Anthony Munroe released a statement condemning Durden’s comments, and insisting her beliefs are not reflective of the school’s.

“The college was immediately inundated with feedback from students, faculty and prospective students and their families expressing frustration, concern and even fear that the views expressed by a college employee (with influence over students) would negatively impact their experience on the campus,” Munroe said in a statement, according to NJ.com. “I fully believe that institutions of higher learning must provide a safe space for students… The character of this institution mandates that we embrace diversity, inclusion, and unity. Racism cannot be fought with more racism.”

Munroe said Durden, who taught pop culture and communications for the Newark school, was suspended for six days with pay and then terminated after a public meeting with the school board on Jun. 20.

“The college affirms its right to select employees who represent the institution appropriately and are aligned with our mission,” Munroe said, while stating it “supports and affirms the right of free speech and independent views and expressions of those views for our faculty and staff.”

Durden said the school’s decision to fire her was meant to send a message. “They did this to humiliate me,” she said. “Essex County College publicly lynched me in front of my students.”

During an interview with NJ.com, the Newark resident said she assumed because she taught at a predominately black school her opinions would be supported. “‘It should be a safe place for me,” she said. “I thought when I came home from war, I would be safe.” Instead, “I was fired.”