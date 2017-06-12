Bobbi Kristina’s ex, Nick Gordon found himself at the center of more unfortunate events after he was arrested for allegedly beating his current girlfriend over the weekend (June 10). But now, it seems things are only getting worse for the 27-year-old. Gordon’s recent run-in with the law will reportedly be used as evidence against him in the ongoing death investigation of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter, according to TMZ.

Fulton County D.A. confirmed that Gordon’s arrest “will certainly add an additional layer of evidence to the final resolution of this matter,” TMZ reports. Gordon was reportedly detained after allegedly punching and hitting his girlfriend following an altercation. While it’s unclear exactly how officials will present the latest incident in court, it will likely demonstrate his character and volatile nature.

As previously reported, Gordon has been a person of interest in Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2015 for the past two years. Whitney Houston’s only daughter was reportedly found submerged in her bathtub. Her autopsy showed that she died due to drowning in the tub mixed the a lethal dose of alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine, according to reports. While the 23-year-old was a known addict, authorities and Bobby Brown have always suspected foul play.

Gordon has already been found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death and has been ordered to pay her estate $36 million by the court back in Sept. 2016. His criminal investigation is still underway. Gordon has continued to deny the domestic violence allegations, and most likely will hold his ground in court.