Nick Gordon Arrested For Domestic Violence, Kidnapping

The former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, is in trouble over his new relationship. Nick Gordon stands of accused of assaulting his current girlfriend and holding her against her will.

He was arrested in Sanford, Florida Saturday (June 10), on charges of domestic battery along with the kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult.

Gordon reportedly beat his girlfriend so badly that she had to be hospitalized. The apparent incident went down a day before his arrest. Cops were called at the time but Gordon fled before they arrived.

It’s unclear where Gordon was apprehended.

The arrest marks the latest in a string of legal troubles for Gordon after a court ruled that he was “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death. The 22-year-old daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown was found unresponsive in a bath tub in 2015. Gordon has since been ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate.

