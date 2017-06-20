Nick Grant continues to push his Return of the Cool effort. As we roll into Summer ’17, the South Carolina native released the music visuals for his neck-shaker track, “Bouncin.”

READ: Nick Grant Does Hip-Hop Right On NPR’s’ ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series

The video finds the Epic/Culture Republic signee pulling up in an old school ride to relax in mansion where a slew of attractive women with dull mannerisms are at his every beck and call.

READ: Nick Grant Freezes The Competition With “Ice Cream” Freestyle

“This that ’96 Pac/Never met a nah notha n***a this hot/Pen game dope, scribble ’til my wrist lock/N****s ballin’ thinkin’ sh*t is sweet/Chris Bosh/Boy, bouncin’/You gotta catch those lines/Tell a broke n***a/Hold up that/”depressed hoe” sign/She want d**k and I’ma nail it/Not the press on kind/Baby girl throw it back/Like it’s West Coast time,” raps NG.

READ: Mumble Rappers Beware: Nick Grant’s Debut Album ‘Return of the Cool’ Is Fire

Recently, NG stopped by NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series where he performed a a few songs off Return of the Cool, which was released earlier this year.

READ: Nick Grant And Organized Noize Deliver A Neck-Shaker, “Luxury Vintage Rap”

Watch the video above.