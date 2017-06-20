Nick Grant Gets The House Party “Bouncin'” In New Video
Nick Grant continues to push his Return of the Cool effort. As we roll into Summer ’17, the South Carolina native released the music visuals for his neck-shaker track, “Bouncin.”
READ: Nick Grant Does Hip-Hop Right On NPR’s’ ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series
The video finds the Epic/Culture Republic signee pulling up in an old school ride to relax in mansion where a slew of attractive women with dull mannerisms are at his every beck and call.
READ: Nick Grant Freezes The Competition With “Ice Cream” Freestyle
“This that ’96 Pac/Never met a nah notha n***a this hot/Pen game dope, scribble ’til my wrist lock/N****s ballin’ thinkin’ sh*t is sweet/Chris Bosh/Boy, bouncin’/You gotta catch those lines/Tell a broke n***a/Hold up that/”depressed hoe” sign/She want d**k and I’ma nail it/Not the press on kind/Baby girl throw it back/Like it’s West Coast time,” raps NG.
READ: Mumble Rappers Beware: Nick Grant’s Debut Album ‘Return of the Cool’ Is Fire
Recently, NG stopped by NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series where he performed a a few songs off Return of the Cool, which was released earlier this year.
READ: Nick Grant And Organized Noize Deliver A Neck-Shaker, “Luxury Vintage Rap”
Watch the video above.