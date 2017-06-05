Nick Grant wasn’t always touring the word and making money from his music. He worked his ass off in the studio to get to this level in his still novice career. Oh, and the fact that he has a natural gift for wordplay definitely was a huge factor in his rise.

The slick MC is coming off his 2016 project, The Return of the Cool (Culture Republic/Epic) as well as the 34-city run on the YMF tour. Recently, Nick checked in with NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ series where he performed songs from ROTC with a live band. Inside of a tidy space complete with books and records lining the walls, NG performed songs such as “Luxury Vintage Rap,” “Drug Lord Couture,” and “Return of the Cool.”

“I wrote this song based on how I came up, and how I quickly found out [that] the street life wasn’t for me, but how I was more fascinated with the fashion and the stuff that they would drive,” Grant said about “Drug Lord Couture.”

