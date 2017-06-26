Nicki Minaj and 2Chainz took audience members on Gods and Goddess inspired trip during their performance at the first-ever NBA Awards in New York City on Jun. 26. The performance came complete with stone pillars, elaborate headdresses and the Queen Barb being carried out by strapping gents.

The dynamic duo kept it mellow during their televised set with a rendition of 2Chainz’s “Realize,” which was followed by Nicki’s stirring-yet-amended version of “No Frauds” and her verse from Katy Perry’s aptly-titled “Swish Swish.”

The Queens MC, who recently received the key to her hometown, wore a long pink wig, and an all-white ensemble featuring thigh-high boots.

She told fans to tune into the performance last month, amidst the tension brewing between her and fellow NYC femcee, Remy Ma. She stated that the NBA Awards, hosted by Young Money cohort Drake, would be the only award show she’ll be attending in June.

Check out clips from the performance below.