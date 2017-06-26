Congrats are in order for Nicki Minaj, who was recently given the key to her hometown of Queens, NY.

The Queen Barb flaunted her special honor on Instagram on Monday (Jun. 26). The snap featured a golden key, inscribed with her birth name, Onika Tanya Maraj. The honor was presented to her by Queens Borough President Melinda Katz for her “outstanding career achievements in music.”

#KeyToTheCity #MajorKey what a pleasant surprise? Wish I was there to receive it. Thank you so much! #MelindaKatz hopefully we can meet b4 I fly out again #NewYork #Queens #ProudQueensGirl #ProudNewYorker A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

“What a pleasant surprise? Wish I was there to receive it,” the rapper wrote in the caption of her picture. She’s currently in NYC, where she will appear on the Drake-hosted NBA Awards, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST. “Thank you so much! #MelindaKatz hopefully we can meet b4 I fly out again #NewYork #Queens.”

Congrats Nicki on the honor, keep making New York and Queens proud.