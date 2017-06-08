Just when fans thought the Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma beef was dead and gone, it looks like Minaj isn’t quite finished with her opponent just yet. During a listening party for 2 Chainz’s forthcoming album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music on Thursday night (June 8), the rapper previewed a snippet of his collaborated track “Realize,” in which Nicki used her verse to call out Remy and her husband Papoose.

In a video clip taken at the exclusive event, Nicki’s verse was played over a trap beat, calling out Remy’s penmanship on her lethal diss track, “Ether.” “Papoose wrote the ‘ETHER’ record, but I broke Aretha record,” she raps. The lyric in his reference to Nicki’s recent milestone in which she surpassed legend Aretha Franklin for most hits on the Billboard Hot 100 as a female artist.

This is Nicki’s second response to the “All The Way Up” rapper. Her first jab was on her track, “No Frauds,” featuring Young Money family Drake and Lil Wayne, in which Nicki unleashed more scathing remarks. “I heard your p***y on yuck, guess you needed a Pap,” she rapped.

Remy Ma has previously stated the her feud with the Queens native was “buried” during her appearance on The Real in May 2017, but Remy may be ready to dig this one up again following Nicki’s latest bars. We’ll keep our eyes open from a response from Remy, but in the meantime, check out the snippet of “Realize” below.