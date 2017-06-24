While her exes were apparently busy play fighting at a day party, Nicki Minaj racked up another accolade. The Queens native says she became the “most awarded” female rapper in history after recently winning an ASCAP award for her feature on Yo Gotti’s “Down in the DMs” remix.

Though she’s still awaiting official confirmation, it looks like the ASCAP trophy helped Minaj surpass Missy Elliott, who has earned 189 awards.

“Attention!! I love God,” Minaj wrote on Instagram Saturday (June 24). “According to Universal Records, this year alone, my album catalogue sold 325K worldwide and The Pinkprint is now at 4 Million worldwide!! Since January, I’ve received 11 billboard entries, and yesterday with that ASCAP award, I became the most awarded female rapper in history!!”

Minaj also noted that she topped Aretha Franklin for the most Hot 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 charts by a female recording artist.

And if you’re wondering why she’s boasting about her accomplishments, it’s because that’s exactly what “they” don’t want her to do.

“They don’t want you to post your achievements & accomplishments. It makes them uncomfortable. But you must! [Because] everyday, [people] broadcast your failures. They shout them to the mountain tops. So never EVER stop posting your accomplishments.”

Although Minaj won’t be at the 2017 BET Awards, she is scheduled to hit the stage for the first annual NBA Awards on June 26.

Peep her Instagram announcement below.

