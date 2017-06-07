Nicki Minaj Teases Next Project Will Be An Unforgettable Hip-Hop Classic

Nicki Minaj has been donned more of a pop star than a true MC due to collaborations and her charting success over the course of her career, so the declaration she will reportedly be making on Saturday’s (June 10) episode of Shade 45’s Whoolywood Shuffle might come off as a shock to some.

Naturally when it comes to the first lady of Young Money, the topic of her next project always comes up. Nicki hasn’t released a project since The Pinkprint, three years ago this December. But Onika Maraj is well aware that her fans are more than deserving of a project from the Young Money affiliate.

“My goal right now is just releasing this fourth album and watching my fans react to it,” Minaj said.

Declaring this fourth project will be her best body of work, she continued: “So that’s what I’m looking forward to. Now obviously I’m not telling them when my album is coming out but I just know that it’s going to be amazing because I want to thank the people who rocked with me all these years. Like my fans are a different level of diehard! I always feel like I gotta make them proud. I gotta go hard! I gotta impress them! Because they’re always waiting for me! That’s a blessing in itself.”

After praising her fans, she promised that the impending, untitled album will be a hip-hop classic that “people will never forget.”

Just a few months ago, she engaged in lyrical sparring with Bronx rapper Remy Ma. Both fans and spectators alike, were split between Miss Onika’s three-way response tracks. While some people felt the charts and sales should be able to speak for themselves, others were yearning for a diss track reminiscent of her infamous verse on “Monster” or something from the “Mixtape Nicki” days. Not to mention, fans got a taste of the “old” Nicki with her feature on Yo Gotti’s recently-dropped “Rake It.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see if the beast of Roman will be unleashed with her impending fourth studio album to truly deliver a hip-hop classic (read: timeless) album.