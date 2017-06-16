Nipsey Hussle is one of the world’s most inspiring MCs. The All Money In rapper keeps positive energy flowing through the universe with his motivational music. With the grand opening of his Marathon Clothing store in Crenshaw set for tomorrow (June 17), Hussle unleashes the music video for “All Get Right” with J Stone.

Yes, “All Get Right” may be from his Nip’s 2013 mixtape, Crenshaw — which cost $1,000, yet JAY Z purchased 10 copies of the mixtape — but this inspirational record still knocks. The clip is mostly straight-to-video footage of Nip in the studio and performing onstage.

“My Cuban link, that’s 14k/My presidential, I wear it every day/It symbolizes, how I’m enterprising/I came from lint in Dickie pockets so I emphasize it/You check the filing, niggas say I kept it solid/But fuck the rumors, money talks and you made less deposits/I dropped some videos, you should go check the comments/They love me all around the world my nigga, what’s you problem?,” raps Gangsta’ Nip.

Nipsey has yet release his long-awaited Victory Lap album. He even started #MarathonMondays, a series of songs that would have resulted with Victory Lap. But as we’ve seen nothing has come to fruition.

Watch the video for “All Get Right” above and watch his documentary on his journey to opening a clothing store below.