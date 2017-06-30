Three years following her proper debut The Art of Chill, Nitty Scott, MC is back with her long-awaited sophomore album Creature!, which she describes as “a 13-track adventure of Negrita In Wonderland.” Along with the announcement of her upcoming LP – officially dropping July 21 – the New York-bred, Afro-Boricua rapper releases the audiovisual for “PXSSY POWAH!”

READ: Premiere: Don’t Take Nitty Scott’s Kindness For Weakness On “BUDDHAVELI (NahImaStay)”

“P**sy Powah! is a radical call to respect for the PORTAL,” she tells Mass Appeal. “We took it to the desert because when Black and Brown women have been stripped of our right to be free, sexual beings since forever, barren land is a fitting metaphor. But this is a new planet … one where you can’t stop our liberation, our magic, our AZÚCAR… this one’s for all my sisters in the revolt.”

READ: Game On Smash: The New School Of Latina Women In Hip-Hop

Round up the ladies and get your dose of #BlackGirlMagic up top. Pre-order Creature! here.