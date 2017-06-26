No Malice is trying to lead a lost generation into a whole new way of thinking. With a new agenda in play, he seeks to use his gift of gab to spread knowledge to his die hard fans — both new and old.

READ: No Malice Spreads The Truth In A World Filled With “Fake News”

Produced by Lee Major and Ray Baker, he does just that on his latest offering, “So Woke,” where the Virginia-raised poet offers some food for thought in hopes of providing change for today’s rap fan. “Thanks to Tamir (Rice), I know what you pigs think of me,” raps 1/2 of the Clipse on the song. Crooked cops, racist law enforcement and unjust judges are all called out on this powerful song.

“So Woke” is available for purchase on iTunes now.

READ: No Malice Exposes “Fake News” In New Video