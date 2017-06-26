No Malice Is “So Woke” Because He New Never Truly Sleeps On Reality
No Malice is trying to lead a lost generation into a whole new way of thinking. With a new agenda in play, he seeks to use his gift of gab to spread knowledge to his die hard fans — both new and old.
READ: No Malice Spreads The Truth In A World Filled With “Fake News”
Produced by Lee Major and Ray Baker, he does just that on his latest offering, “So Woke,” where the Virginia-raised poet offers some food for thought in hopes of providing change for today’s rap fan. “Thanks to Tamir (Rice), I know what you pigs think of me,” raps 1/2 of the Clipse on the song. Crooked cops, racist law enforcement and unjust judges are all called out on this powerful song.
“So Woke” is available for purchase on iTunes now.