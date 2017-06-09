Brooklyn hip-hop heads, Nyck Caution and Kirk Knight, a.k.a Nyck @ Knight, are working on a collaborative project, Nyck @ Knight, that aims to please all the fans who have been begging for this effort. This week, the dynamic duo delivered the project’s first single titled, “Off the Wall.”

Over Kirk’s slick boom-bap production, the Pro Era members undeniable chemistry connects as they kick rhymes about staying down until the come-up.

“Everything I spit direct so y’all really feel it/Finally got up off the wall, it’s time to really kill it/Always keep your shit in check, you never know the time/That you finally pay the debt, that you owe your life/So until my last breath, I’ll be on my shit/Do my best to make these dreams finally exist,” raps Caution.

Knight swoops through for the last verse as he raps: “Off the wall, off the shizz/Paranoia ain’t my only problem kid/Sell it to a mother in her stomach is a kid learning/That where I’m from that’s just some regular shit/So, ’til then it’s get it how you live/God forbid can’t bring home the bacon ’cause I die from one of these pigs.”

Fellow Pro Era MC Joey Bad$$ released his All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$ album back in April. Both Knight and Caution released Late Night Special and Disguise the Limit, respectively — back in 2016.