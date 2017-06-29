For every bizarre moment of Donald Trump’s odd presidency, is another moment reaffirming the continual swag and mounting accomplishments of our Former President Barack Obama. Residents in South Los Angeles could barely contain their excitement when they found out a street is likely to be named after our 44th.

A recent proposal to rename the stretch of Rodeo Road from Jefferson Boulevard to Arlington Avenue “Obama Boulevard” has been unanimously approved (14-0), according to KTLA. This area—which runs through the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw and Leimert Park neighborhoods—denotes the location of Rancho Cienega Park, where Obama held his first campaign rally after announcing his candidacy for president in 2007.

His connections to California are even more deeply rooted than that. Before he made his move to Columbia University, he spent his first two collegiate years at L.A.’s Occidental College. Additionally, he garnered over 75 percent of the votes in the state in both the 2008 and 2012 elections.

Want this to be a concrete reality? Sign the petition launched by councilman Herb J. Wessun, Jr.