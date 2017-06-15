Jay Z was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame earlier today (June 15), making him the first hip-hop/rap artist to be inducted.

During an evening tweeting spree, the music mogul not only thanked his musical inspirations, he also provided fans with a Dropbox link. The link was a video of former President Barack Obama, who showered his friend with accolades and well-wishes for his accomplishment.

“I’d like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other,” Obama said. “Nobody who met us as younger men expected us to be where we are today.”

“We know what it’s like not to have a father around. We know what it’s like not to come from much, and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks that we did.”

He also discussed the similarities between him and the Brooklyn MC, ranging from their love of their children and “significantly more popular” wives. Not only is Obama a friend, but he’s a fan of the Grammy-winner as well.

“I sampled his lyrics to close my speech at Selma. I tweeted reference to “My First Song” as I was putting the finishing touches on my final State Of The Union Address. I had to brush some “dirt off my shoulders” during a campaign.”

“I’m pretty sure I’m still the only President to listen to Jay Z’s music in the Oval Office,” the 44th President says with a smile. “That may change at some point, but I’m pretty sure that’s true now.”

He closes his message with a quote said by Mr. Carter.

“‘I never looked at myself and said that I need to be a certain way to be around a certain sort of people. I’ve always wanted to stay true to myself, and I’ve managed to do that, people have to accept that.'”

Congrats Jay!