Barack Obama Salutes Jay Z For Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction
Jay Z was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame earlier today (June 15), making him the first hip-hop/rap artist to be inducted.
READ: Jay Z Has A Little Fun On Twitter & Lists Nicki Minaj & Chance The Rapper As Inspirations
During an evening tweeting spree, the music mogul not only thanked his musical inspirations, he also provided fans with a Dropbox link. The link was a video of former President Barack Obama, who showered his friend with accolades and well-wishes for his accomplishment.
“I’d like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other,” Obama said. “Nobody who met us as younger men expected us to be where we are today.”
“We know what it’s like not to have a father around. We know what it’s like not to come from much, and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks that we did.”
.@BarackObama salutes JAY Z on his #SHOF2017 honor 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u1tkUJzjTt
— Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 16, 2017
He also discussed the similarities between him and the Brooklyn MC, ranging from their love of their children and “significantly more popular” wives. Not only is Obama a friend, but he’s a fan of the Grammy-winner as well.
“I sampled his lyrics to close my speech at Selma. I tweeted reference to “My First Song” as I was putting the finishing touches on my final State Of The Union Address. I had to brush some “dirt off my shoulders” during a campaign.”
“I’m pretty sure I’m still the only President to listen to Jay Z’s music in the Oval Office,” the 44th President says with a smile. “That may change at some point, but I’m pretty sure that’s true now.”
He closes his message with a quote said by Mr. Carter.
“‘I never looked at myself and said that I need to be a certain way to be around a certain sort of people. I’ve always wanted to stay true to myself, and I’ve managed to do that, people have to accept that.'”
READ: Sen. John McCain Says U.S. Leadership Was Better Under Obama
Congrats Jay!