Football superstar turned inmate O.J. Simpson is set to go before the parole board on July 20, and if all goes well Simpson could be released from a Nevada prison as early as October.

Simpson has served eight years of his nine to 33-year sentence after being found guilty in 2008 of armed robbery, kidnapping and a host of other charges in relation to a conflict with two sports memorabilia dealers inside a Las Vegas hotel.

The soon-to-be 70-year-old will not appear before the four-member parole board in person. According to ESPN, Simpson will make his plea via video conference from the Lovelock Correctional Center where he’s serving his sentence.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm LaVergne said Monday (June 19) if Simpson is granted parole he will most likely try to be under the radar. “If he’s able to get parole, my prediction is he’s going to want to live a quiet life,” LaVergne said.

The former Buffalo Bills running back has long maintained he was trying to retrieve his personal items stolen from him. The 1968 Heisman Trophy recipient was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman. Simpson’s life as a football star, his turbulent marriage, Brown’s murder, the acquittal, and life thus after was chronicled in the Ezra Edelman Academy-Award winning documentary O.J.: Made In America.

Simpson’s sister Shirley Baker spoke with Inside Edition and said there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be granted parole.

“He’s there, he’s doing his time, he abided by the rules,” she said. “And I just hope and pray that they will give him parole,” Baker said.