The “One Love Manchester” benefit concert is already a huge success. Sunday’s (June 4) charity event, headlined by Ariana Grande, raised over $2.6 million in three hours, reports Variety.

Grande returned to the U.K. weeks after a terrorist attack ripped through her Manchester, England concert in late May. The “One Last Time” singer was visibly emotional on stage and clenched her boyfriend, Mac Miller’s, hand as she sang.

The show went on despite another terrorist attacks in nearby London, England, a day earlier.

Other performers included Pharrell, Usher, Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and The Black Eyes Peas. All proceeds from the show will benefit victims of the Manchester attack.

Check below to see BEP perform “Where’s the Love” with the Grande. Hit the gallery for photos.

