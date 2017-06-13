Oprah Winfrey’s achievements reach far and wide. From her Daytime Emmys, Oscar nominations and the growth of her network, OWN, the businesswoman has dipped her foot into many ponds, but politics isn’t one of them.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” Podcast Monday (June 12), Winfrey put the rumors to rest almost immediately. Since the rise of President Donald Trump, other celebrities and businessmen have expressed interest in the 2020 presidential election like entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and actor Dwayne Johnson. While her fans have prayed for Oprah to join the presidential fantasy line-up, the The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks star isn’t looking in that direction.

“I will never run for public office,” Winfrey said. “That’s a pretty definitive thing.” Winfrey also kept her thoughts on Trump’s presidential journey to herself. “I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that,” she said. “But I will never have to know the answer to that, because I will never run for public office.”

In the past, Winfrey has playfully denounced plans to run for office.“I never considered the question, even a possibility, I just thought ‘Oh, oh,’” she told Bloomberg in March. “I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ Now I’m thinking, ‘Oh, oh…’”

There goes our hopes and dreams, but on the upside, Winfrey has been been enjoying promoting the second season of the critically acclaimed series, Queen Sugar.

