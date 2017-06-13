The Bay Area’s P-Lo is on his way to becoming a household name when it comes to rappers. As his newly released More Than Anything project pushes new fans to get familiar with his articulate but wavy raps, the HBK co-founder releases a new video for his love-stricken track “The End.”

With smartphones as our new gateway into the dating world, young Lo and his lady start off just fine as fans witness their relationship through texts, Snapchats, IG photos and more — until one unsavory message sends things into a downward spiral.

“The song itself is so relatable, we wanted to implement the phone aspect since that’s such a big part of our lives these days — especially when dealing with our significant others, which can unfortunately lead to problems and ironically, miscommunication,” P-Lo tells VIBE about the video.

Watch until the end to see how this story unfolds.

P-Lo is also gearing up for his national More Than Anything Tour with Rexx Life Raj.