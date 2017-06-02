At the top of a new month, crooner PARTYNEXTDOOR decided to treat fans to a four-track escapade of love spells and an everlasting nightlife scene. On Thursday (June 1), PND dropped Colours 2 which serves as another musical offering following the debut of his PartyNextDoor 3 album in 2016.

READ: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Still Got Time” Video Captures All The Late Night Vibes

Succeeding the aforementioned album’s release, the Toronto native said to Rolling Stone that he plans to create “moments for myself” despite the success he had on the charts via penning Rihanna’s “Work” single featuring OVO leader Drake. Either way, we’re sure fans are rejoicing given the surprise release.

READ: Everyone Is Too Obsessed With Their Phones in Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj And PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Run Up” Video

Purchase the soundscape on iTunes or stream it below.