PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake recently put in a little overtime for the official “Freak In You (Remix),” which landed online last week. Drizzy tagged on a fitting verse as he explains to his women-friends why his company is the best in the world — well, in his opinion at least.

The OVO boys find themselves in familiar territory as the soothing production provides an adequate canvas for their lover boy crooning. Jodeci would be proud of this one.

