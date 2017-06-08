PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases Lost “Intro” From ‘Colours 2′

PARTYNEXTDOOR’S Colours 2 EP was just revamped with an acoustic intro by OVO’s Majid Jordan. The fellas provide a brief few minutes of harmonizing for the project’s official first track.

“One night PARTY randomly sent me a text message saying, “Hey, I haven’t told anyone this, but I’m doing an EP over all of your beats,” producer G. Ry tells Billboard about the project. “It’s really his genius. I guess I just got lucky sending him the right beats at the right time. Once he told me that though, every day I would make a new beat and send it to him, and then another song would be done.

