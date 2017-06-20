Peter Jackson Goes A “Hundred Miles” And Running For His Family In New Video

From up top, Peter Jackson goes on a wild police chase through the snowy streets of Ontario in his latest visual “Hundred Miles”. The man known as “the hardest working rapper in Canada” delivers a high-octane smash as we watch Jackson race through the wintry streets as he tries to escape from the laws who ware hot on his tracks after a police raid.

In the Fatty Soprano directed video, cameras captures him in his most lit glory as he spits bars about flexing and making moves while looking out for his family.

“Hundred Miles” comes off the strength of his forthcoming project, “Married 2 Success, due this Summer 2017. You can cop the track now on iTunes.