Leave it to Pharrell Williams to make someone’s dreams come true.

The mogul surprised an eight-year-old fan named Reef Carneson, who has been suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was one year old. Skateboard P not only met his young fan face-to-face, but he also surprised him with concert tickets to his show in Philly.

Since Carneson’s weakened immune system makes it difficult for him to get on an airplane, Williams also got him a private car ride from Cincinnati to Philly for the show, according to TMZ.

“…The singer put them up in a 5-star hotel, got them tickets and backstage passes,” reads the site. “Best of all, Reef and his sister got onstage with him for ‘Happy.’ Keep in mind, Pharrell hopped a plane the next day to perform at One Love Manchester.”

What a perfect day this special young boy got to have. Good on ya, Pharrell.