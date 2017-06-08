Whenever Pharrell Williams is involved in a project, his contributions usually make the masses smile. With the third installment of Despicable Me on its way, Skateboard P released a track from the forthcoming soundtrack — “Yellow Light” — a feel-good song to help brighten your day.

With funky and futuristic components powering the track’s backdrop, the artistic mastermind shines his light on the world on the Apple Music exclusive. Despicable Me 3 lands in theaters on June 30 along with the movie’s soundtrack.

The Virginia native recently received an honorary Doctors of Fine Arts Degree from New York University.

