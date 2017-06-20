A new dashcam video from the day Philando Castile died (July 2016) surfaced Tuesday afternoon (June 20), merely days after the officer who shot and killed the Minnesota resident was acquitted of all charges in his death. The 9-minute video includes audio of Castile clearly stating that he had a firearm in the vehicle before he was shot.

In the video, police officer Jeronimo Yanez is heard explaining to Castile that he was pulled over because his brake light was out. “Sir, I have to tell you, I do have a firearm on me,” Castile said. “Okay, don’t reach for it then,” the officer responded. “Don’t pull it out.” Although it sounds as though Castile agrees to comply with the officer’s demands, Yanez pulls his own gun out and shoots into the car several times. Officer Yanez is then heard yelling profanity, as he directs his partner to get Castile’s four-year-old daughter, whom was sitting in the backseat “out of here.”

The latest video corroborates Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds’ original report to police and media, stating that Castile alerted Yanez of his firearm possession and was willingly cooperating with authorities. Nevertheless, Officer Yanez was reportedly found not guilty last Friday (June 16) on one charge of second-degree manslaughter and two charges of reckless discharge of a firearm. Upset and confused, Castile’s mother issued a statement to the press, saying her son’s case was another example of the justice system continuing to “fail black people.”

Warning: the following video is graphic. Watch with discretion below.