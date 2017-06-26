The family of Philando Castile, an African-American man who was shot and killed by a police officer in July 2016, has reached a monetary settlement of nearly $3 million with the city of St. Anthony Village, Minnesota, CNN reports. Both parties’ involvement in the police shooting case released a joint statement Monday morning (June 26), detailing the terms of the agreement.

“The death of Philando Castile is a tragedy for his family and for our community,” the statement reads. “The parties moved expeditiously to resolve potential civil claims resulting from this tragedy in order to allow the process of healing to move forward for the Castile family, for the people of St. Anthony Village, and for all those impacted by the death of Philando Castile throughout the United States.”

The settlement comes only one week after Castile’s shooter, Officer Jeronimo Yanez of the St. Anthony Police Department, was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm. Despite the court ruling, new dashcam video was released soon after, capturing video and audio of what happened on the night Castile died. In the 10-minute video, the Minnesota resident clearly states that he has a legal firearm in the vehicle, before Yanez fires into the car.

The Castile family’s settlement follows another settlement reached between the city of Ferguson, Missouri and the parents of Michael Brown, a teen who was shot and killed by police in 2014. Details of his settlement have not been made public, as mandated by a federal judge, but the Brown family’s original lawsuit showed they were seeking compensatory damages of around $75,000, according to CNN.

“No amount of money could ever replace Philando,” the settlement statement in Castile’s case says. “With resolution of the claims the family will continue to deal with their loss through the important work of the Philando Castile Relief Foundation.”