Phora Takes His Love “To The Moon” In New Video

Los Angeles rapper Phora delivers sweet sentiments and gorgeous visuals with the release of his latest music video “To The Moon.”

Phora and his love explore an island speckled with tropical greenery and momentous cliffs, all set under a sky digitally painted with cosmic hues and impossibly large planets so close to earth. His lyrics speak of overcoming fears of love and it’s unconditional attributes.

The 22-year-old rapper is using singles such as “To The Moon” and releases from earlier this year “Rider” and “Sinner Pt. 2” to lay out the red carpet for his forthcoming debut studio album Yours Truly Forever, which is set to drop August 18, and his subsequent tour.

In a world where people are scared to be themselves. Scared to open up. Scared to speak about REAL LIFE, I chose to stand out from the rest and put everything out in the open. Not afraid to show the world I'm human, not afraid to show my flaws and mistakes. An album where you get to know me more than you've ever thought you could. An album for THE FANS. An album for the world to relate to. An album for that person really going through a rough time that needs an escape. An album without the bullshit and fake shit going on in the world these days. An album about loving YOURSELF and the people around you. I put the last 22 years of my life into this, in hopes that some of y'all can relate. An album proving everyone that doubted me wrong. A big FUCK YOU to everyone who said I couldn't. I found myself, learned what my purpose was, and put my heart in soul into this album. My first major album. My first debut album, coming soon. This is EVERYTHING I am. From me, to you. "Yours Truly Forever"

“This project is five years in the making and the best of all my albums all in one,” he tells VIBE in an email. “I’ve been planning this for so long, and this is my introduction to the world, yet an album only for the fans, if that makes any sense. We have big plans for this, mainstream plans without the music going mainstream.”

