Los Angeles rapper Phora delivers sweet sentiments and gorgeous visuals with the release of his latest music video “To The Moon.”

Phora and his love explore an island speckled with tropical greenery and momentous cliffs, all set under a sky digitally painted with cosmic hues and impossibly large planets so close to earth. His lyrics speak of overcoming fears of love and it’s unconditional attributes.

The 22-year-old rapper is using singles such as “To The Moon” and releases from earlier this year “Rider” and “Sinner Pt. 2” to lay out the red carpet for his forthcoming debut studio album Yours Truly Forever, which is set to drop August 18, and his subsequent tour.

“This project is five years in the making and the best of all my albums all in one,” he tells VIBE in an email. “I’ve been planning this for so long, and this is my introduction to the world, yet an album only for the fans, if that makes any sense. We have big plans for this, mainstream plans without the music going mainstream.”