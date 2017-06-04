Plies has become just as known (and appreciated) for his witty, off the cuff Instagram videos as he is for his music. Always recording in his car, the Florida rapper has gained a new legion of followers for simply talking to the people, and on Saturday (June 3) the 41-year-old rapper offered sage relationship advice to men.

READ Plies On Mexican Immigrants: “Y’all Ain’t Building No Wall… Them My Buddies”

Words 2 Da Wise ‍♂️ #Plies #RealHitta #PurpleHeart #RacksUpToMyEar #RanOffOnDaPlugTwice #RitzCarlton A post shared by @plies on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

“Don’t jump for your homeboys before you jump for her. Don’t run through no motherf**king wall for your homeboys before you run through a wall for her,” Plies advised. “Sh*t common sense, man. If you got a woman, when it’s crunch time, fourth quarter and you know she ‘gon be there, do not put your homeboys before that woman.”

There’s no details on what prompted Plies to deliver this word on relationships, and specifically speak to young men.

However in 2017, where you can meet the love of your life through a dating app, social media or at a bar, both sexes still find it hard to find the right one, so for the single folks out there this message may not be fore you. But for the young gents who have found their special somebody, Uncle Plies wants you to take heed.