Since appearing on the American playlists back in 2014 with his debut album, Where We Come From, Jamaica’s dancehall prince Popcaan has gained a reputation as a lionizing, international artist.

Fast-forward to 2017, the Portmore, Jamaica native’s catalog is stacked with collaborations from the likes of Drake, Jamie xx, and Pusha T. Recently, Popy released a new body-shaker titled “Still Feel Good.” Over a festive instrumental, Popcaan croons about the good vibes and positive energy he has to share from within.

Back in March, the 28-year-old artist released his Addiction mixtape.