Popcaan Spreads His Joy And Positivity On “Still Feel Good”
Since appearing on the American playlists back in 2014 with his debut album, Where We Come From, Jamaica’s dancehall prince Popcaan has gained a reputation as a lionizing, international artist.
Fast-forward to 2017, the Portmore, Jamaica native’s catalog is stacked with collaborations from the likes of Drake, Jamie xx, and Pusha T. Recently, Popy released a new body-shaker titled “Still Feel Good.” Over a festive instrumental, Popcaan croons about the good vibes and positive energy he has to share from within.
Back in March, the 28-year-old artist released his Addiction mixtape.