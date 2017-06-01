Portland Stabbing Survivor Calls Out City’s “White Savior Complex”

On Friday (May 26), three men were stabbed in Portland, Ore., by white supremacist Jeremy Christian after they tried to protect two teenage girls from Christian’s anti-Muslim vitriol. Two of the men died in their act of bravery. One survivor, Micah Fletcher, recently shared a moving Facebook message on life after the incident.

“The little girl who had the misfortune to experience what happened on that [train], her life is never going to be the same. Imagine that for a second, being the little girl… this man is screaming at you, his face is a pile of knives, his body is a gun,” Fletcher said per Raw Story. “Everything about him is cocked, loaded and ready to kill you.”



The 21-year-old then called out the city’s “white savior” issue, stating, “This is about those little girls. We in Portland have this weird tendency to continue patterns that we’ve done forever, and one of them is just this same old…white savior complex.”

In an interview with USA Today, the Portland State University student said the time for compassion needs to be prevalent now more than ever. “We’re about to go through a very hard time,” he said. “Things are happening, the world is changing. We need to remember that this is supposed to be a city where people can be safe, where children can play, where laughter can grow and where love can take roots in the soil.”

Christian has been charged with aggravated murder.