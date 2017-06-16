Post Malone’s current radio killa “Congratulations” now features vocals from Atlanta’s main attraction, Future. Joining his hometown buddy Quavo, the Dirty Sprite rapper spruces up the joint with his futuristic melodies.

READ: Post Malone Is Proud To Get His Debut Album ‘Stoney’ Off His Chest

As if this single already didn’t have the prospects of living in the clubs all summer long, we now know it’s sure first thing. Rumors have been swirling about Posty’s forthcoming “secret” project.

Stay tuned.

READ: Post Malone & Quavo Count Up Their Blessings In “Congratulations”