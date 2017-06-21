Premiere: Brooklyn Trio Symplicity Shut Down Their Exes In “Don’t Hate” (Video)

Brooklyn trio Symplicity isn’t here for any of the post break-up drama. In their new video for “Don’t Hate,” twins Star & Sha’tarr their friend Tasia hit up the block to stand up to their hating ex-boyfriends. Why they got to be like that though? Symple: they’ve already moved on to the next one.

The fresh girl group straight outta Coney Island stunt in the most flamboyant outfits they can find just so that they can shut down their old flames in style. Their new video comes in support of their most recent EP Dolls of R&B / Hip-Hop.

Push play to watch the world premiere for Symplicity’s new video for “Don’t Hate” below.