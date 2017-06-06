Heightening the anticipation around his upcoming album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, 2 Chainz recently announced that he his heading on the road for a 2-month long tour. The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour will reportedly kick off at the end of June 2017 and conclude this fall.

The rapper has reportedly locked in 35 dates, according to a flyer he posted on Instagram earlier on Tuesday (June 6). The tour will open at the Novo in Los Angeles, California on June 25. And after taking one month off, the tour will re-up for a second round, making its way through major cities, including Chicago, Boston, Detroit, Toronto, Philly, and New York. The schedule will end at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 22. The festival will also include performances from Chance the Rapper, Gorillaz, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

Opening acts do not appear on the flyer, although the “trap choir” that appeared alongside 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane during their performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in Feb. 2017, are said to be featured at a number of shows.

The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album will not drop until June 16, but fans can cop tickets to the tour when they go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on June 9. Check out the full tour schedule below to see when 2 Chainz will be stopping in a city near you.