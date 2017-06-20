On Tuesday afternoon (June 20), the news of Prodigy’s passing sent the masses into a wave of sadness and reflection. According to TMZ, the hip-hop pioneer passed in Las Vegas, Nev., this the morning. He was currently on the “Art of Rap” tour alongside Ice-T, KRS-One and more. He was 42.

READ: Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Passes Away At Age 42

As part of the Queensbridge duo Mobb Deep, Prodigy, and his partner in lyrical crime Havoc placed a stamp on music and forever changed the way rappers approached the mic. Prodigy also powered through a longtime battle with sickle cell anemia, but according to his publicist, “the exact cause of death has not been determined.”

A mainstay on festival stages across the globe, the “Quiet Storm” rapper recently steered the crowd at the tenth installment of The Roots Picnic earlier this month. Taking it back to 2014, the acclaimed author graced the stage for VIBE’s House of Vans SXSW Showcase.

His impact was remembered by many people within the hip-hop community, who took to their social media accounts to express their condolences.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT

Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy. A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

RIP Prodigy one of the greatest rappers ever!!!!! — Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) June 20, 2017

Goodness. Sad news. Praying for Prodigy’s family and friends. His influence on music and culture is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/MTldmVLlWn — alex medina (@mrmedina) June 20, 2017

R.I.P. Prodigy damn… he showed me love since day one — Kid Ink (@Kid_Ink) June 20, 2017

I really hope this prodigy story isn’t true — Smoke DZA (@smokedza) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace Prodigy….. HipHop will miss you. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 20, 2017

Haven’t woke up with an upset stomach all year. Woke up today and saw Nas post something about RIP Prodigy smh 😢🙏🏽 Sad day in Hip-Hop 🕯 — M ! L L Z ¥ (@JAE_MILLZ) June 20, 2017

Rest In Power, Albert Johnson, Best Known As Prodigy Of Mobb Deep • Condolence To His Family, @mobbdeephavoc, Friends & Fans. A post shared by DJ Clark Kent (@djclarkkent) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

Love and light to the family and friends of Prodigy. One of Queen’s finest. He will be greatly missed. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) June 20, 2017

Ahh man… R.I.P Prodigy. I’m really, really sad right now. Like… Wow. 🙏🏽 — Joell Ortiz (@JoellOrtiz) June 20, 2017

I’m sick to my stomach, what terrible news to wake up to. RIP Prodigy one of my favourite rappers of all time, can’t believe this. — Boi-1da (@Boi1da) June 20, 2017

prodigy was the truth. very sad day 💔💔 #RIPProdigy — Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) June 20, 2017

Rest In Peace to the legend Prodigy. — #PROERA (@PROERA) June 20, 2017

Damn Man. Prodigy dying hurt. Sad for Hip Hop. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 20, 2017

🙏🏽 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Damn. RIP Dun. #HNIC #Prodigy A post shared by Torae (@torae) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

. A post shared by Just Blaze (@justblaze) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

I always pay my respects to Hip Hop greats. RIP to Prodigy from Mobb Deep. One of the best to do it A post shared by LΛ’s Craig Anthony 🌚 (@craiganthony_) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

SLeepInPeace to the Queens General P… A post shared by SaLaAMReMi (@salaamremi) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

DAMN son… I knew The Mobb since I was 17 years old. They always showed me LOVE!!! My nigga Prodigy bar game is Legendary. Obviously inspired my verse on “Mobius” Thanks for always keeping it Queens bro!!! Rest In Peace Prodigy #QueensAllDay A post shared by Consequence (@constv) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

MY HEART IS ACHING RITE NOW!!!! REST IN PEACE TO MY DUNN PRODIGY FROM MOBB DEEP @prodigymobbdeep ANYBODY THAT KNOWS ME KNOWS THAT MOBB DEEP IS ONE OF MY FAVORITE RAP GROUPS OF ALL TIME!!!! THIS ONE REALLY HURTS!!! QUEENS HOLD YA HEAD!!!! A post shared by MISTER CEE (@djmistercee) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Details are still forthcoming.