Nas, Just Blaze And More React To Prodigy’s Passing
On Tuesday afternoon (June 20), the news of Prodigy’s passing sent the masses into a wave of sadness and reflection. According to TMZ, the hip-hop pioneer passed in Las Vegas, Nev., this the morning. He was currently on the “Art of Rap” tour alongside Ice-T, KRS-One and more. He was 42.
READ: Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Passes Away At Age 42
As part of the Queensbridge duo Mobb Deep, Prodigy, and his partner in lyrical crime Havoc placed a stamp on music and forever changed the way rappers approached the mic. Prodigy also powered through a longtime battle with sickle cell anemia, but according to his publicist, “the exact cause of death has not been determined.”
A mainstay on festival stages across the globe, the “Quiet Storm” rapper recently steered the crowd at the tenth installment of The Roots Picnic earlier this month. Taking it back to 2014, the acclaimed author graced the stage for VIBE’s House of Vans SXSW Showcase.
His impact was remembered by many people within the hip-hop community, who took to their social media accounts to express their condolences.
RIP Prodigy one of the greatest rappers ever!!!!!
— Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) June 20, 2017
Goodness. Sad news. Praying for Prodigy’s family and friends. His influence on music and culture is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/MTldmVLlWn
— alex medina (@mrmedina) June 20, 2017
R.I.P. Prodigy damn… he showed me love since day one
— Kid Ink (@Kid_Ink) June 20, 2017
I really hope this prodigy story isn’t true
— Smoke DZA (@smokedza) June 20, 2017
Rest In Peace Prodigy….. HipHop will miss you.
— Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 20, 2017
Haven’t woke up with an upset stomach all year. Woke up today and saw Nas post something about RIP Prodigy smh 😢🙏🏽 Sad day in Hip-Hop 🕯
— M ! L L Z ¥ (@JAE_MILLZ) June 20, 2017
Love and light to the family and friends of Prodigy.
One of Queen’s finest. He will be greatly missed.
— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) June 20, 2017
Ahh man… R.I.P Prodigy. I’m really, really sad right now. Like… Wow. 🙏🏽
— Joell Ortiz (@JoellOrtiz) June 20, 2017
I’m sick to my stomach, what terrible news to wake up to. RIP Prodigy one of my favourite rappers of all time, can’t believe this.
— Boi-1da (@Boi1da) June 20, 2017
prodigy was the truth. very sad day 💔💔 #RIPProdigy
— Angie Martinez (@angiemartinez) June 20, 2017
Rest In Peace to the legend Prodigy.
— #PROERA (@PROERA) June 20, 2017
Damn Man. Prodigy dying hurt. Sad for Hip Hop.
— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) June 20, 2017
Rest in Power#Prodigy#TheInfamousMobbDeep#P pic.twitter.com/UsC7r2w4Yu
— 9th Wonder (@9thwonder) June 20, 2017
R.I.P #PRODIGY
— ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) June 20, 2017
R. I. P. @PRODIGYMOBBDEEP YBE 4EVER!!!!
— Chase N. Cashe (@ChaseNCashe) June 20, 2017
Details are still forthcoming.