Nas, Just Blaze And More React To Prodigy's Passing

2007 J.A.M. Awards & Concert
CREDIT: Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon (June 20), the news of Prodigy’s passing sent the masses into a wave of sadness and reflection. According to TMZ, the hip-hop pioneer passed in Las Vegas, Nev., this the morning. He was currently on the “Art of Rap” tour alongside Ice-T, KRS-One and more. He was 42.

READ: Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Passes Away At Age 42

As part of the Queensbridge duo Mobb Deep, Prodigy, and his partner in lyrical crime Havoc placed a stamp on music and forever changed the way rappers approached the mic. Prodigy also powered through a longtime battle with sickle cell anemia, but according to his publicist, “the exact cause of death has not been determined.”

A mainstay on festival stages across the globe, the “Quiet Storm” rapper recently steered the crowd at the tenth installment of The Roots Picnic earlier this month. Taking it back to 2014, the acclaimed author graced the stage for VIBE’s House of Vans SXSW Showcase.

His impact was remembered by many people within the hip-hop community, who took to their social media accounts to express their condolences.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Infamous. Goodbye Prodigy.

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on

🙏🏽

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Damn. RIP Dun. #HNIC #Prodigy

A post shared by Torae (@torae) on

.

A post shared by Just Blaze (@justblaze) on

I always pay my respects to Hip Hop greats. RIP to Prodigy from Mobb Deep. One of the best to do it

A post shared by LΛ’s Craig Anthony 🌚 (@craiganthony_) on

SLeepInPeace to the Queens General P…

A post shared by SaLaAMReMi (@salaamremi) on

Details are still forthcoming.

