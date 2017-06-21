As hip-hop continues to mourn the death of rap legend, Prodigy, more details of his final days have been revealed to the public. After reportedly playing a concert at The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday night (June 17), the rapper was reportedly rushed to the hospital on a stretcher, TMZ reports.

The Mobb Deep member was reportedly on his way to the afterparty at 1Oak early Sunday morning (June 18), when he fell ill. His team grew so concerned, that they quickly called for an ambulance to escort him to the hospital, according to TMZ. The emergency hospital visit reportedly followed another incident earlier that evening, in which Prodigy canceled a meet-n-greet with fans because he wasn’t in the best shape.

Prodigy remained in the hospital until Tuesday afternoon, where he reportedly passed away. Earlier that morning, the rapper reportedly choked on an egg, although it is unclear whether that caused any additional complications before his death, sources close to the investigation told TMZ. While a full autopsy has not been disclosed, it appears his illness was related to his sickle cell disease that was ultimately made worse by desert temperatures that got as hot as 110 degrees during the concert. The disease reportedly made him prone to dehydration and a weakened immune system.

Prodigy may be gone, but hip-hop remembers the legend as an amazing lyricist with a gritty delivery and iconic flow. Nas, Lil Wayne, Questlove, Havoc, Nicki Minaj, and more have all paid their respects to the Queens native following the news of his death.