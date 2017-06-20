Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Passes Away At Age 42

Rapper Prodigy from Mobb Deep has passed away — according to various sources. XXL says they have confirmed with Prodigy’s publicist that he was found unconscious this morning (June 20).

Born Albert Johnson, the legendary New York City figure was just 42-years old at the time of his death. Details surrounding his health issues are scarce, but the Prodigy has been fighting sickle cell all of his life. On social media, there has been an overwhelming amount of grief and support from his fans, friends and supporters in the rap community.

VIBE has reached out to Prodigy’s team for further comment on his tragic death. Our prayers go out to his family at this time.

Update from Billboard: Prodigy, New York rap legend and one-half of hip-hop group Mobb Deep alongside Havoc, has passed away, a rep has confirmed to Billboard. The 42-year-old was hospitalized in Las Vegas several days ago due to complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis, a disease he has battled since birth.

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep,” a statement from the rep read. “We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”



VIBE’s last interview with Prodigy.

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever 🏾🏾🏾🏾QB🏾🏾 A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:33am PDT