Prodigy’s Funeral Service Will Be Open To Public In NYC

Last week, hip hop lost a legend when news broke that Prodigy had passed away. But this Thursday (June 29), friends, family, and fans will have the opportunity to pay their respects to the Mobb Deep member during a public funeral service in Manhattan.

According to a flyer obtained by Billboard, public visitation at the service will begin at the Frank E. Campbell chapel at 2p.m. and conclude three hours later at 5p.m.

Prodigy passed away unexpectedly on June 20, after being hospitalized for complications relating to sickle-cell disease. The upcoming service follows a number of heartfelt tributes in Prodigy’s honor. At the recent BET Awards, music influencers, including Lil Kim and Havoc, the other half of Mobb Deep, paid their respects to the legend. “For over 20 years, he and I went through it all and seen it all,” Havoc said. “I’m going to miss my dude. This loss is painful. But the lyrical legacy he left us will impact the culture forever. Rest in peace, Prodigy. My brother.” Several other stars like Nas, Diddy, and Lil Wayne, also celebrated the late rapper’s life on social media.

For details about Prodigy’s public funeral service, check out the flyer below.